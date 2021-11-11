Meghan Markle Calls Tabloids “Toxic,” While Twitter Users Charge Her With Censorship, Saying She “Can’t Handle Criticisms.”

When Meghan Markle slammed the press during her recent engagement, she didn’t mince words, but her decision enraged her detractors even more.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex attended The New York Times DealBook Online Summit. Andrew Ross Sorkin, the New York Times’ editor-at-large and founder of DealBook, informed her about the nice things he heard about her as a boss and the “wild stuff” he read in the tabloids at the event. Markle then advised him against reading tabloids.

“First and foremost, I would advise you not to read tabloids because I don’t believe it is healthy for anyone,” Markle was quoted as saying by E! News. “Hopefully, like cigarettes, they’ll come with a warning label that says, ‘This is detrimental to your mental health.'” After learning of Markle’s statement, Twitter users reacted quickly. Many of them attacked the duchess since it appeared that she couldn’t accept criticism or the things spoken about her.

“She wishes for censorship. She can’t take it anymore and wants to block everybody who doesn’t like her from social media “one person said

“Princess Pinocchio wished to appear in the same tabloids when she was an actor. The waking one’s hypocrisy is astonishing “another has been added.

“Tabloids that are toxic? Really? They’re only harmful when they’re working against you “a third user said

Another user speculated that Markle behaved in this manner because aristocrats do not want to be questioned and prefer public adoration in exchange for their privileges. The netizen argued that elites, such as Markle, should see criticism as “ego-balancing,” and that she should be happy for it. “However,” the netizen said, “that necessitates a high level of attentiveness.”

Meanwhile, a number of people backed Markle because they believed that tabloids are bad for one’s health.

“To be honest, we’ve all known for years that red banner tabloids are up to no good. They went after Princess Diana, Caroline Flack, and now they’ve gone after her and Harry, not to mention the News Of The World affair “One internet user agreed with Markle.

A second commenter wrote, “Hate to say she has a little bit of a point there.”

“Meghan is correct; let’s hope that people in the United Kingdom stop reading tabloids someday, since, as she stated, ‘it is harmful for your mental health,'” a third person tweeted.