Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both went through something similar: Biographer of the Royal Family.

According to a royal biographer, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana had a similar experience when they first joined the royal family.

Andrew Morton, the author of “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” re-released the book on Tuesday under the new title “Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy.” New chapters in the book include information about some of Markle’s family members and friends, as well as an examination of the Sussexes’ lives behind the palace door. The book is also expected to delve into the circumstances surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice to step down from their royal responsibilities.

Morton discussed his book with Fox News, and he commented on the strong resemblance between Prince Harry’s mother and his wife. During their early days with the royals, the late Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex went through the same thing, according to him.

“I was surprised by the parallel between Diana and Meghan,” Morton told the newspaper, “particularly in those first two months inside the royal family.” “Meghan expressed her sadness and isolation, and Diana shared her feelings. Diana perceived [the palace]as a place of chilly energy, which was in stark contrast to how she felt on the outside. It took my breath away.” Morton also mentioned the royal family’s lack of support for the couple. The late Princess of Wales stated in a prior interview that she felt she lost herself at the corporation.

“I felt like my personality was stolen away from me the day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and I was taken over by the royal machine,” she said in a BBC interview, according to Insider.

Markle, who was known for her outspokenness before marrying Prince Harry, has also claimed that she has been hushed. Months before her royal wedding, the duchess deactivated all of her personal social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Markle was furious, according to Morton, that no one in the palace stood up for her when the press began to push her against her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The news that she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry in the run-up to her royal wedding didn’t sit well with the duchess, who was told by a press officer that they couldn’t deny or confirm every single story written about the royal family.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March on CBS, Markle addressed the subject. Markle vehemently disputed it.