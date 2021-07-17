Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Emmy-nominated interview with Oprah Winfrey

The explosive conversation between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an interview with Winfrey for a CBS program earlier this year. With their varied discoveries, including the alleged racism in the royal household, the pair enraged royal observers and members of the firm at the time.

The “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” which premiered on March 7 in the United States, was one of five nominations for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. According to People, the nominees were released on Tuesday.

The interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey was viewed by more than 17 million people in the United States when it first aired. The following day, it was televised in the United Kingdom.

In the interview, Prince Harry and Markle spoke openly about the media’s inaccurate reports about them, their feelings towards other members of the royal family, and why they decided to stand down from their royal duties.

During her pregnancy with Archie, the duchess admitted to having mental health issues. She also denied making her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, weep in the weeks leading up to her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

“The exact opposite happened,” Markle explained. “It was obvious to everyone in the institution that it wasn’t true.”

Markle remained tight-lipped about the incident. She did, however, express her gratitude to the Duchess of Cambridge, who sent her flowers and a card following the event.

“There was no altercation. I don’t think it’s fair to her to go into details because she apologized and I forgive her,” she explained.

Prior to Archie’s birth, a member of the royal family expressed concern about his skin hue, according to Prince Harry and Markle. The royal family has been accused of racism as a result of their statement.

The interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey drew a mixed response from royal specialists and other royals. The couple’s “public display of displeasure,” according to Prince Albert II of Monaco, was unacceptable.

“It bothered me a little,” he admitted. “I see where they’re coming from in some ways, but I don’t believe it was the appropriate platform for these types of discussions.”

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, believes Prince Harry understood what he was doing, but that he didn’t want to upset his family.

