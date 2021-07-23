Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio Has Been Stalled For Months: Report

Archewell Audio, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast, has yet to produce fresh episodes since its holiday special last year, and the delay could be owing to trademarking concerns.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in December 2020 that they had formed Archewell Audio, an audio-first production firm, and had struck a multimillion-dollar partnership with streaming service Spotify to produce and host podcasts.

Prince Harry and Markle launched the “2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special” before the New Year, which featured Sir Elton John, Dr. Brené Brown, Stacey Abrams, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and the royal couple’s son Archie, among others. Archewell Audio, on the other hand, hasn’t released anything new since then, according to Marie Claire.

The project may have halted due to trademark issues with Archewell, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Foundation, according to the publication. The U.S. Patent Office has approved Archewell, but the latter two are still up in the air, according to Royal correspondent Rebecca Taylor of Yahoo News.

According to Taylor, the office has asked Markle and Prince Harry to “make more revisions” to their trademark requests for Archewell Audio and Archewell Foundation, citing the most recent paperwork filed online.

The copyright petitions must include caveats that Prince Harry and Markle are not attempting to trademark the words “audio” or “foundation.” According to the papers, their application for Archewell Audio also requires more clarity.

The Sussexes must specify that the “podcasts, audio programs, music, and audio books” they wish to trademark are “entertainment-based services.” According to the report, they were also asked to describe the nature of the “live stage performances” that Archewell Audio claims to be capable of hosting.

Prince Harry and Markle were asked to clarify their trademark applications for the Archewell Foundation in the same way. They will have to resubmit the applications with the changes within six months of June 25.

Despite the fact that Archewell Audio has come to a halt, the Sussexes are still working on it. In fact, early this month, they announced the hiring of a new employee.

According to Variety, Rebecca Sananes has joined Archewell Audio as the head of audio. She was previously the lead producer for the “Pivot” tech, media, and business podcast hosted by Recode co-founder Kara Swisher and New York University Stern School of Business professor Scott Galloway for New York Magazine.

