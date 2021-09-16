Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘Airbrushed’ Time Cover: ‘Looks So Fake,’ says Twitter.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were featured on the cover of Time magazine, but their image was panned by numerous Twitter users.

On Twitter, Time magazine released a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the Time 100 cover. Many people, however, were unimpressed since they thought the image was overly altered.

One said, “The airbrush is doing some heavy lifting there.”

“The cover appears to be phony… Oh, that’s right, it’s because they are,” wrote another.

“Jesus I initially mistook this account for a spoof with a plainly photoshopped frightening cover. The blue tick was the next thing I noticed. Wow, @TIME has plummeted. A third added, “Hard.”

“Does Harry have a rug on?” Or is it just overdone… airbrushing?” enquired another person.

Many people rallied to the couple’s rescue as well. It wasn’t heavily altered, according to one source, because Markle’s freckles were still evident. Several people praised the cover as well.

“You can see all of Meghan’s gorgeous freckles if you zoom in on the photo…. and their lovely, benevolent hearts should be the center of attention, don’t you think?” a Sussex fan wrote in.

“I’m completely taken aback!!! Beautiful photos!!!! I can’t take my gaze away from you!! Wow!!” wrote a second enthusiast.

“Kudos to Meghan and Harry for leveraging their global platforms to uplift and empower others through their charity endeavors. The Sussexes are forerunners who take the initiative. A third person congratulated the couple, saying, “I can’t wait to continue supporting their forthcoming endeavors.”

“Wonderful cover! Despite The Firm’s harsh attacks, I admire all of the fantastic work they’re doing. #HarryAndMeghan, keep up the fantastic work! Another fan responded, “Your humanitarian work speaks for itself,” with a clapping hands emoji.

Apart from discussing Prince Harry and Markle’s appearance on the cover, internet users couldn’t agree on whether the couple deserved to be on it. After their “unsubstantiated charges against the royal family,” others questioned why they were on the cover. “TIME has lost credibility,” one internet user wrote. Another inquired about the Sussexes’ compassion toward their families, as well as their accomplishments and impact.

Meanwhile, one Sussex fan claimed that individuals who are unaware of their good works are lured to their anti-Prince Harry and anti-Markle attitude. Another told the naysayers to mind their own business, claiming that the royal couple is uninteresting to them.