Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will collaborate on a book as part of a $20 million deal, according to reports.

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will collaborate on a book about “leadership.”

Page Six stated, citing unnamed sources, that the Duke of Sussex’s $20 million book agreement with Penguin Random House includes four books. Aside from Prince Harry’s memoir, he and his wife will collaborate on a book about “leadership and generosity,” according to a source.

According to Page Six, Markle’s book contract might include a memoir and a wellness book.

“You have to assume that the Meghan dial is going to be cranked up with such a consistent pounding of all the Harry announcements,” one insider “who knows the couple” told the site.

“One can only suppose she would write a book – she has been outspoken to those who know her about her political goals in the future,” the person continued.

Following the publication of her children’s book, “The Bench,” by Random House, Markle is already a bestselling author. The children’s book, on the other hand, was part of a 2019 arrangement rather than a new one.

Apart from the duke’s memoir, Prince Harry and Markle have not revealed any further books.

Page Six’s representative was unavailable for comment.

The news comes just days after the Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry planned to publish two memoirs, the second of which will be revealed until after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, passes away.

The claims were refuted by Prince Harry on Friday. According to a representative for the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is working on only one memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022, despite “false media rumors.”

According to Page Six, tying anything to the Queen’s death was “appalling.”

Prince Harry’s memoir will be “the ultimate account of the events, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped form” him, according to a statement released by Penguin Random House on Monday. Everything from his upbringing to youth, his army career, and his current life as a husband to Markle and father of Archie, 2, and Lili, 1 month, will be covered in the book.

The description said, “Prince Harry will give an honest and fascinating personal portrait, one that informs readers that behind what they think they know, there lurks an incredible, courageous, and uplifting human story.”