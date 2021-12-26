Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spend their first Christmas as a four-person family with their daughter Lili.

Since the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent their first Christmas as a family of four.

The couple was “gearing up for the holidays,” according to an unnamed acquaintance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who added, “They are loving life in California.”

After spending the holidays with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family in Sandringham in England in 2017 and 2018, Prince Harry and Markle spent their first Christmas with their son Archie, now 2, in Canada in 2019. After stepping back as working members of the royal family in California, the Sussexes celebrated their first Christmas together last year.

The Sussexes spent the winter season in their mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with Archie and their now-six-month-old daughter.