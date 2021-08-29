Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no regrets about leaving the royal family and are “proud” of their achievements, according to a new book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found their stride in their newfound independence, according to a new epilogue in the unofficial biography “Finding Freedom,” and are “proud” of the work they’ve done since stepping down from their position as senior working members of the royal family.

According to Town & Country, despite the couple’s “tough” recent years, unnamed sources close to the Sussexes told co-authors and royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that “neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have taken.”

Markle was proud of everything she had accomplished since settling down in the United States with her husband and their son Archie, including her children’s book “The Bench” and her work with different organizations in California, the United Kingdom, and abroad, according to the epilogue. Since June, the couple has welcomed daughter Lilibet and is currently working on a number of initiatives.

According to the authors, Markle is “‘happy’ to see how far she has come and what she and Harry have been able to construct in the brief twelve months of their new financially independent existence.”

Their achievements were “another proof that [Meghan and Harry] had made the right decision to step back from royal obligations, not only for their family but also for their emphasis on social causes and improving the world,” according to the book.

Following their announcement in January 2020 that they will stand down from their royal positions, Prince Harry and Markle reached an arrangement with Queen Elizabeth II to revisit the issue a year later. The pair declared in February that they would not be returning to their royal duties.

As a result, his honorary military posts and royal patronages were revoked, with Buckingham Palace stating that it was “not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

In a recent interview with People, Scobie revealed that Prince Harry and Markle discussed a plan that would have allowed them to carry out their royal obligations while still conducting private employment.

According to the royal correspondent, the Queen reportedly disapproved their “one foot in, one foot out” strategy.

He explained, "They attempted to find a way to compromise." "However, would that have made it possible?