Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unconcerned about the views of British tabloids on their trip to New York City, according to a report.

According to a story, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer listen to the views of British tabloids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friends spoke with royal writer Omid Scobie, author of “Finding Freedom,” about their journey to New York City. The royal couple was pictured in the Carlyle hotel’s bar during their vacation to New York. In the run-up to Global Citizen Live, they also had a number of engagements.

Despite the fact that their trip was identical to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s vacation of New York City in 2014, the Sussexes were chastised by many. According to Insider, British tabloids attacked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their trip for the same reason they praised the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their previous tour. Scobie spoke with a friend of Markle’s who stated the couple was no longer disturbed by the UK tabloids’ opinions.

“The tabloids will do what the tabloids do,” the anonymous source told Harper’s Bazaar’s Scobie. “The only difference now is that they don’t seem to care. It doesn’t go into their heads.”

The royal couple visited New York City to promote vaccine equity. They were there to help Global Citizen Live raise $1.1 billion to support efforts to combat climate change, starvation, and COVID. According to one of Markle’s friends, their trip was a success.

The tipster adds, “This was a fantastic trip.” “It’s a thrilling time….” There is so much they want to accomplish, and there are only two of them, but they are committed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to Scobie, will become more prominent in the coming months. The two will show off the projects that have kept them busy for the Archewell Foundation.

In August, Scobie told People that Prince Harry and Markle were “very thrilled” about their next projects. The duo will be working directly with causes that are relevant to them.

“They’re a couple who excels at human engagement in those moments.

Scobie continued, “They need to be on the ground.” “They say the proof is in the pudding, and that pudding is about to be seen.”

Scobie said the couple has learnt to prioritize their mental health and is keeping “some of the toxicity” at arm’s length in the same interview. They are said to be in a new, “far healthier” location.