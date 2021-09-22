Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking forward to their upcoming ‘Romantic Fall’ trip to New York City.

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be visiting New York City together for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit New York City, and their friends told Page Six that they are looking forward to their “romantic fall” vacation. The royal couple is due to arrive this week in advance of their Saturday presentation at Global Citizen Live.

The visit to New York City by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be their first public appearance since moving to California. They will be in Central Park for the live broadcast of the event.

The couple is unlikely to accompany their 2-year-old son Archie and 3-month-old daughter Lilibet on the vacation because they won’t be staying long, according to insiders. As a result, their children are likely to spend their NYC trip in their $14 million property in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry last visited New York in 2013, when he accompanied Chris Christie following Hurricane Sandy’s devastation of the tri-state area. He was promoting the GREAT initiative at the time, a community baseball program he used to run alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton through the Royal Foundation.

Meanwhile, Markle’s most recent trip to New York was in February 2019, while she was still pregnant with their eldest child, for her lavish baby shower. Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney were among the celebrities that attended Markle’s lavish $500,000 baby shower in New York City.

The baby shower was “as distant from British tradition as you can get,” according to Omid Scobie, author of “Finding Freedom.” He went on to say that when he mentioned the event to a palace staffer, they “rolled their eyes” and were “horrified that something so mundane was happening within the House of Windsor.”

The reception was dubbed “trashy” by royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of “William & Harry.” She also mentioned how her star guests strolled into the hotel’s front entrance with their massive baggage. Her guests were famous, she thought, so the crowd gathered.

For her second pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex did not have a baby shower. Given the global pandemic, the duchess reportedly did not believe it was proper to do so.

In May, a source told Us Weekly that Meghan doesn’t think a huge baby shower with gifts is suitable just now. “The world is filled with much too much strife. She and Harry both believe they have been too preoccupied in humanitarian concerns. Brief News from Washington Newsday.