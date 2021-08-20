Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “inescapable,” according to a TV host, and the public requires privacy from them.

According to GB News presenters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing too much of themselves despite their requests for privacy.

Mercy Muroki commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s many endeavors on Wednesday. They are currently all over the news, according to her, which contradicts what they declared when they requested privacy after stepping down from their royal duties. She claims she is unconcerned about what the royal couple has to say. “I’m obliged to listen to their opinions because they’re absolutely inescapable,” she says.

“Meghan and Harry claim they want solitude in space, but I’m starting to think it’s us who need some privacy and distance from them,” she explained. “You turn on the television, and there they are, giving interviews in front of millions of people. So you go to Netflix and see that they’ve renewed their multi-year, multi-million dollar arrangement. So you turn it off and decide to listen to a pleasant podcast instead, and there they are, being their odd and woke selves once more.”

She went on to say that if one of them decides to turn off everything and read a book, the couple will be back together. Markle’s children’s book “The Bench” was released a few months ago. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has revealed that he is working on a candid memoir.

Patrick Christys, Muroki’s co-anchor, said there’s some “heavy stuff” in her statement before conceding that the royal pair is unavoidable because they’re “everywhere” despite their plea for solitude.

“They stated they wanted privacy,” I said. However, I believe they are beginning to intrude on Britain’s privacy,” she continued.

When Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt interviewed author Sophie Elsworth, she expressed the same sentiment.

The royal couple claimed to have departed Britain for seclusion, but are now returning with their own film team to record his next documentary “Heart of Invictus,” according to the presenter.

“Sophie, I’m a little perplexed; do they have a different notion of privacy than I do?” Bolt enquired of the author, who expressed his viewpoint on the subject.

“And my Andrew, honestly, this woke, narcissistic rich couple has done nothing but push themselves in the spotlight since they fled the United Kingdom,” Elsworth remarked.

"They've done podcasts, novels, and sit-down sob tales with Oprah, to name a few things.