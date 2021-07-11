Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are honored for keeping their family to two children; Twitter reacts.

Population Matters in the United Kingdom has given Meghan Markle and Prince Harry an award for their desire to have a modest family.

According to Sky News, the organization, which is dedicated to reducing family size to help save the environment, will offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex $695 to gift to a charity of their choice for their “enlightened decision” to have only two children.

The foundation stated Prince Harry and Markle “are helping to secure a better future for their children and offering a role model for other families” in a statement received by the site.

A representative for Population Matters commented, “Having a smaller family lessens our influence on the Earth and provides a greater chance for all of our children, their children, and future generations to live on a healthy planet.” “We applaud the duke and duchess for making such a wise decision, and for proving that a smaller family can be just as happy.”

The prize was given to the duke and duchess to commemorate the United Nations’ World Population Day on Sunday.

In a 2019 interview with Dr. Jane Goodall for British Vogue, Prince Harry revealed that he and Markle planned to have “two maximum” children to minimise their environmental impact.

“At most two!” But I’ve always had the impression that this location is rented. And, certainly, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all claim to be, we should be able to leave something better for the following generation,” he added.

In May of that year, the couple welcomed son Archie, who was followed by daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4.

Meanwhile, Twitter users reacted to the Sussexes’ accolade in a variety of ways. While some believed it was pointless, others complimented the pair for doing their part to reduce their environmental effect.

“How ludicrous it is to honor someone for only having two children! Especially when these two live in a 16-bedroom huge home, water their gardens with liters of water, drive super gas-guzzlers, and fly on private planes on a daily basis! One guy tweeted, “Their carbon footprint is massive!”

“Don’t know what the problem is with haters for a charity awarding HARRY AND MEGHAN, at least harry isn’t a hypocrite like bulliam who came to Africa and lectured on population control,” one person remarked.