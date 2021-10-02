Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of planning a trip to New York City to ‘imitate a royal tour.’

After relinquishing royal duties last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been chastised for supposedly treating their recent three-day vacation to New York City like a “royal tour.”

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines when they landed in New York for their first combined visit to the city and their first public appearance together since the birth of their second child in June. While fans and supporters welcomed the couple’s return to public appearances, Andrew Bolt of Sky News Australia accused Prince Harry and Markle of “hypocrisy.”

On “The Bolt Report,” he asked, “Has there ever been a more self-serving and hypocritical royal tour than the one that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just arranged in New York?” “I mean, you’re so brazen. It was, in fact, a forgery.”

The couple’s recent tour, according to the pundit, appeared to contradict Prince Harry’s remark that he “never wanted to be treated like a royal.” Bolt linked to the Sussexes’ March interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the duke stated he’d always wanted to be regular and preferred the name “Harry” to “Prince Harry.”

“Well, Harry may prefer to be treated normally, but Meghan Markle has made it clear that she wants to play with the royals. They supposedly flew to New York with a cinematographer in tow to shoot everything for their Netflix documentary,” Bolt stated.

The broadcaster also claimed that Prince Harry was clearly wired for sound and that Markle dressed for “maximum coverage,” claiming that the duchess changed dresses multiple times in a single day.

“The entire three-day trip was staged to look like a royal tour, complete with security, media cordoning off, and vacuous meetings with dignitaries to exchange platitudes and offer royal encouragement as everyone posed for the cameras or soulfully stared at a 9/11 wreath and hugged students at a poor school,” Bolt claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in New York City on September 22, only days before they were scheduled to attend at the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park to promote vaccine equity.

During their three-day vacation in New York, Prince Harry and Markle visited the 9/11 Memorial and saw the One World Trade Center observatory on floors 100 and 102 with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

They also visited with pupils from a Harlem elementary school and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.