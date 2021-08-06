Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy Accused of Making Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Video a Slapstick Comedy; Twitter Reacts

Meghan Markle has been accused of ridiculing Queen Elizabeth and “showing what she really thinks” about the royal family by a royal biographer.

Angela Levin, a royal specialist, questioned the video the Duchess of Sussex published on Wednesday to commemorate her 40th birthday. The clip showed Markle speaking with Melissa McCarthy via video conference from her $14 million California estate about her new 40×40 program, which aims to assist women in returning to work during the pandemic.

Levin, the author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” speculated that Markle was mocking the Queen’s tea drinking habits and custom of wearing “fancy hat and glove”

“Is it just me or does anyone else believe Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney (sic) were ridiculing the Queen in the birthday video?

Both are clutching [an]antique cup and saucer, similar to the ones Meghan used in her blog post following her first encounter with the Queen. Melissa drinking from the cup while wearing an extravagant hat and gloves?” Levin stated this on Twitter.

“The mockery demonstrates her attitude toward the Royal Family,” the royal author continued. She has obtained what she desired and is convinced that she can outwit us all. We simply have to await Harry’s memoir’s outpouring.”

The “Spy” star is shown in the film changing into a floral gown, fascinator, white gloves, and pearls and sipping tea from a bone china cup and saucer before sarcastically informing Markle, “This will probably be better for you.” Later, the duchess joins McCarthy in having a cup of tea.

Royal writer Robert Jobson concurred with Levin in part, stating on Twitter, “Perhaps. Definitely mocking the British… with an archaic stereotype. As is customary.”

Several Twitter users echoed Levin’s sentiments, with one writing, “It is so unkind, so small-minded, so miserable to act the way she does, and so ungrateful, as everything she has today is because she married Harry.” Her and his behavior are doing nothing to advance their cause. Sad.”

However, other internet users and royal enthusiasts asserted that Markle and McCarthy acted in jest and had no intention of upsetting or mocking anyone.

“OMG, I am an English American who grew up with more British relatives than in my native country, and even I understand it was a joke! My partner always makes fun of my background; he brought me a teacup-shaped cake for my birthday, which made me giggle!” one penned.

"There is no mockery at all. "They were making light of it," another internet user stated. "The implication is that Meghan has moved on.