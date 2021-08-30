Meghan Markle and her estranged father Thomas Markle are “not in collusion,” according to a royal biographer.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father is “genuinely” distraught over his daughter’s alleged treatment of him, according to a royal expert.

Lady Colin Campbell, author of “Diana in Private” and “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” answered some questions about the royal family in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Saturday, including one that implied Markle and her father Thomas were “cohorts in crime.”

“Meghan and her father are not in collusion and he is truly heartbroken at how she has discarded him,” she wrote in the description of the video.

In the video, the royal biographer expanded on the subject, saying that it wasn’t the first time she’d been asked about the idea that the Duchess of Sussex and her father were working together for media attention. She did, however, confirm that this was just supposition once more.

“From what I’ve heard from members of the Markle family with whom I’ve spoken, it’s regrettably not the case,” Campbell added.

“Thomas Markle is brokenhearted by what has happened,” she added. He can’t believe his darling, sweet, precious daughter, whom he’s treasured for the past 37 years or so, has dismissed him the way she dismissed Trevor Engelson,” Markle’s ex-husband.

Thomas was upset, according to Campbell, a longstanding critic of Markle, and has been trying to understand what has happened to his relationship with his daughter since she married into the royal family. She also expressed her hope that Markle would do “the decent thing” and reconnect with her father.

Since her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the duchess has been estranged from her father. Thomas dropped out of the wedding a few days before the ceremony, and it was later revealed that he manufactured images of himself getting ready for the wedding with the paparazzi.

Markle said her father lied to her about faking paparazzi images during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. “I just need you to tell me, and if you tell me the truth, we can help,” she recalled, but he was unable to do so. “And that has struck a chord with me, especially now that I am a mother.”

“When I look at Archie and consider this child [about to arrive], I can’t imagine doing anything to purposely hurt my child. She exclaimed, “I can’t imagine.” “As a result, it’s difficult. Brief News from Washington Newsday.