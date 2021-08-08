Meghan Markle allegedly ignores roses sent to her by her estranged father for her 40th birthday, according to reports.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father stated that he sent her a gift for her birthday but that he hasn’t received any appreciation for it.

Since 2018, the Duchess of Sussex and her father, Thomas Markle, have been at odds, with the latter criticizing his daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry in various interviews.

The 77-year-old former lighting director, on the other hand, told TMZ on Saturday that he delivered a bunch of flowers to Markle’s Montecito, California, home on Wednesday to commemorate her 40th birthday.

“Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days,” he wrote on a handmade note that accompanied the flowers, he added.

The arrangement he brought had a dozen red roses with two yellow blooms in the centre to signify her and Prince Harry’s two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 2 months, Thomas told the site.

The Mexico resident claimed that he wanted his grandchildren to be included in Markle’s birthday floral arrangement. Thomas went on to say that he wanted to be a part of their life because “it appears the kids don’t have enough family” in Montecito.

Thomas stated that the duchess had not responded to his present, but that “that’s great” and that he is “just hoping she enjoys the flowers.”

Meanwhile, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that Markle planned a low-key birthday celebration at home with Prince Harry and their two children on Wednesday. The duchess did not want a “blowout 40th,” according to the source, since she “feels it would be unethical to host a huge birthday event in the middle of a pandemic.”

Markle, according to the insider, has accepted the fact that she is approaching her forties.

“Meghan is unfazed by the fact that she is entering a new decade of her life,” the source claimed. “She’s relishing her fortieth birthday.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Fox News, Markle’s father stated that he intends to submit a petition with the California courts to gain access to his grandkids, Archie and Lili. According to attorney Mark Gross, whose clients include Charlie Sheen and Lisa Marie Presley, Thomas may not get what he wants.

According to the lawyer, the degree of intimacy between grandparents and their grandkids influences whether grandparents are given visitation rights.

Thomas, on the other hand, has not developed any relationships with his grandchildren, according to the attorney.

“With no documented tie between Mr. Markle and his grandkids, no court would take any action. Brief News from Washington Newsday.