Meghan Markle Addresses the Women Responsible for the Grenfell Community Kitchen; Twitter Reacts

Following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire disaster in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle reached out to the women who founded the Hubb community kitchen.

According to the Evening Standard, the Duchess of Sussex called the women from her California home on Wednesday to congratulate them on their “amazing” achievements as they met for a festive lunch at the Al-Manaar facility in London.

After the Grenfell fire disaster, Markle penned the foreword for the “Hubb’s Together” cookbook, which was produced in 2017 to collect cash for a kitchen reconstruction that supplied meals to homeless and bereaved people. The disaster took the lives of 72 people.

“We formed Hubb together, and I think what I’m most pleased of is what you’ve all been able to do, not just what we developed to meet an immediate need right after the fire,” the duchess said in her call, adding that she had made several visits to the communal kitchen.

The luncheon was held to honor the accomplishments of the women who have started their own businesses since the publication of the cookbook. They continue to cook and provide for the community through a variety of projects and initiatives that benefit the homeless, refugees, women who have been victims of violence, elderly women, frontline health professionals, low-income families, and rehabilitated ex-offenders.

Chérine Mallah, a Hubb volunteer, told the outlet that Markle’s recognition and celebration of their efforts was “wonderful.” She went on to say that they were delighted to hear from the Duchess of Sussex, and that her encouragement inspires them to keep working on their projects and makes them feel “proud” of the job they’ve accomplished.

“Having Meghan’s backing is just remarkable. It’s just another day in our lives for us. It’s a huge deal for us. The rest of our lives go on as usual, but we have the comfort of knowing that someone as renowned as Meghan is rooting for us. It’s quite nice “Mallah remarked.

“Listening to Meghan talk about Hubb Kitchen helps us feel like we’re doing the right thing,” said Oxana Sinitsyna, another volunteer.

Markle’s phone call to the Hubb community elicited varied comments on Twitter. Many royal admirers were relieved to learn that she still supports the volunteers, while others expressed concern that the duchess might be calling them for other reasons.

If Markle wanted to be perceived as sensitive and nice, she should have checked on her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., according to one Twitter user. Another person made a guess.