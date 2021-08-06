Meghan Markle Accused Of Performing A Publicity Stunt Following The Release Of A Birthday Video Highlighting A New Women’s Initiative

Meghan Markle launched her new women’s project in her birthday video, but others questioned her intentions and suggested it was just another public relations trick.

In her birthday video, Markle spoke with her friend Melissa McCarthy. They addressed the Duchess of Sussex’s most recent effort on the occasion of her 40th birthday on Wednesday. The pair discussed Markle’s new 40×40 project, in which she is inviting 40 friends to join her in volunteering 40 minutes of their time to teach women who are reentering the workforce in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. While Markle may have had the greatest of intentions, some questioned her true motivations in the video.

“Regrettably, this also feels like a publicity stunt to me. On the surface, it appears to be a wonderful gesture, but beyond rallying 40 of her friends to volunteer their time, there is no structure or guidance on how anyone may participate effectively “According to Express, Hannah Martin of Talented Ladies Club stated.

“If Meghan is truly committed to assisting two million women in regaining employment, it would be beneficial to see more information provided about the specific issues these women experience, as well as proposed, concrete solutions that are followed up with on-the-ground action by the appropriate people. That would truly be cause for celebration.”

Charlie Rae, a royal expert, felt the same way Martin did after watching Markle’s video. He said it was “bit rich” of Markle to speak about women re-entering the workforce while in her $14 million estate with Prince Harry juggling by the window during a TalkRadio interview with Cristo Foufas. Rae found it repulsive, and it appeared to him that her efforts were solely for the sake of their brand.

“The issue with Meghan Markle is that you believe she has a hidden motive. That is also how it appears to me “As Rae stated. “It does appear to be more PR than anything else. The issue is that everything they do today is viewed through the lens of attempting to boost their brand. That, I believe, is when it becomes a little more repulsive.”

Markle’s birthday video included a glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lili. The camera turned to the photo frames on her desk, where one shot saw Prince Harry kissing their daughter. It was the first time the general public saw the infant. Brief News from Washington Newsday.