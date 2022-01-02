Meghan King Reveals Her New Year’s Resolution Following Her Breakup With Cuffe Owens.

Meghan King intends to spend this year focusing on her family.

Following her divorce from ex-husband Cuffe Owens, the 37-year-old “Real Housewives of Orange County” star turned to Instagram to share a photo of her three children playing in the sand with a statement about her New Year’s resolution.

“Resolution for the year 2022. This year, I’m going to mother the s—t out of you, “King penned his work. “That’s even better. Go on, show us what you’ve got.” According to the post, King is spending time with her children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds – daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes — in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Friends and supporters of King swarmed the post’s comments section with words of support for him.