Meghan King Requested ‘Good Marriage Advice’ Weeks Before Cuffe Owens’ Split.

Meghan King reportedly sought marriage counseling less than a month before announcing her breakup from husband Cuffe Owens.

In a post on her Instagram Story on Monday, the 37-year-old “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed her split from Owens. Their breakup happened just over two months after they married on Oct. 11.

According to People, she began one post on her Instagram Story by saying, “I’ve been contacted by several publications and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage.” “I’m frightened. This is a life-threatening circumstance. This is clearly not what I had in mind when I made my vows, and I’m both surprised and disappointed by how things have turned out.” King appeared to ask her Instagram fans for “positive marriage recommendations” just three weeks before they called it quits. She stated on the Dec. 3 post, beside a photo of herself posing on a bed in pink silk pajamas, saying she had sent her children to their grandparents and had booked a hotel 3 miles from her and Owens’ house to celebrate two months of marriage. King also revealed that she changed into pajamas she had been saving for a “special occasion.” “Because we feel like we’ve been married for a million years (due to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids),” she wrote, “a two-month anniversary staycation was in order.” “Tomorrow is the start of real life, but a few hours in a hotel @lemeridienstlclayton will do wonders for a new marriage. Please provide us with more helpful marriage advice!” According to Us Weekly, King and Owens only dated for three weeks before marrying in October.

In a modest wedding ceremony at Owens’ parents’ house in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, with his uncle President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in attendance, they exchanged “I do’s.”

“For us, our wedding was about two things,” King explained to Brides. “Our love and dedication to one other, as well as our families — each of our families, as well as the new, very huge and very tight family we were creating by marrying. That is all there is to it.” From 2007 to 2011, King was married to lawyer Brad McDill, and from 2014 to 2019, he was married to Jim Edmonds, a former professional baseball player. With Edmonds, she has three children: Aspen, 5, and Hayes and Hart, 3-year-old twins.

In May of this year, the former Bravo star’s second divorce was finalized.