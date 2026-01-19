Meghan and Harry Share Playful Family Video, Sparking Praise and Debate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again captured the public’s attention, this time through a heartwarming social media post showcasing intimate family moments. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, living in Montecito, California, shared a black-and-white video on January 16 and 17, 2026, that quickly went viral. The video, filmed by their four-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, shows the couple dancing together on the lawn of their California mansion, accompanied by Olivia Dean’s 2025 track “So Easy (To Fall in Love).”

The video, which is part of the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend, captures Meghan in casual attire—loose shorts and a white shirt—dancing toward Harry, who is dressed in a T-shirt and pants. The couple shares a spontaneous embrace, kisses, and twirls each other around, with one moment showing Harry lifting Meghan and dipping her backward. The affectionate and playful nature of the video, which also includes a candid shot of Harry playfully touching Meghan’s backside, stands in stark contrast to the royal family’s usual formal demeanor.

A Personal Glimpse into Family Life

Alongside the video, Meghan shared a nostalgic throwback photo from their first holiday together in 2016, taken during a trip to Botswana. The image, showing a beaming Harry and Meghan standing in a waterhole, served as a poignant reminder of their early days together. The post was captioned, “When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there,” with credit given to Lilibet for the video. Their son, Archie, six years old, also appeared in the footage, admiring a rhino at the zoo while Meghan played with a giraffe. Lilibet’s handwritten shopping list was also featured in the montage, giving the audience an even more personal look into the family’s day-to-day life.

The reaction on social media was overwhelmingly positive, with many users expressing admiration for the Sussexes’ authenticity. Some highlighted the joyful dynamics of the family, with one commenter comparing the moment to their own childhood memories, while others praised the couple’s unfiltered affection. “Harry is a menace,” one Reddit user joked, referring to Harry’s playful actions in the video. Another added, “Aww Lili and her Grandma in the pool living their best lives. Her parents dancing and her dad getting carried away. Adorable little family.”

However, the couple’s willingness to share such intimate moments on social media has sparked debate. Critics argue that their openness marks another departure from royal traditions, which have long adhered to a tightly controlled image. Meghan and Harry, after all, have been known for their rule-breaking—from Harry’s marriage to a divorced American actress to their decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020 and relocate to California. Their social media posts, particularly those showcasing their family life, stand in stark contrast to the usually guarded nature of the British royal family’s public persona.

The Sussexes’ relationship has been followed closely since their first meeting in July 2016, when a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. Just weeks later, Harry invited Meghan to join him on a camping trip in Botswana, an adventure that Harry later described as life-changing. “I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana,” Harry said in a 2017 interview. “We camped out with each other under the stars, which was absolutely fantastic.” Meghan added that it was a time for the two to bond, taking long walks and having deep conversations. It was during this trip that Harry realized he had fallen in love with Meghan quickly, and as he put it, “all the stars were aligned.”

The couple’s relationship remained largely private for several months, as Meghan filmed “Suits” in Toronto and Harry remained in London. They were able to maintain their privacy, even with the pressures of long-distance dating. “We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” Meghan said in a 2017 interview. Their engagement was publicly announced in November 2017, and they married in May 2018. Their family soon expanded with the birth of their first child, Archie, in May 2019, followed by their daughter, Lilibet, in June 2021. However, the pressures of royal life and mistreatment from the media and senior royals led the couple to step down from their royal duties in early 2020. They relocated to Montecito, California, where they continue to raise their children outside the constraints of Buckingham Palace.

While some royal commentators criticize the couple for their decision to embrace social media and share their private moments, others see their posts as a refreshing change from the royal family’s traditionally reserved image. Their willingness to be open and share everyday experiences has helped them redefine their image as modern royals, focusing on family above all else. The public’s reaction suggests that many appreciate this new, more relatable approach to royal life, and their candid glimpses into their world are being embraced as long overdue.