Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper of “Butter,” meets up with BTS in New York City [Photos].

BTS met with “Butter” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion in New York City only days after giving a speech and performing “Permission To Dance” at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

It’s the first time BTS members have met Stallion, who contributed rap vocals to the remixed version of “Butter” published on Aug. 27.

The song propelled the band back to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart earlier this month.

With the New York skyline as a backdrop, Stallion grabbed a group selfie with the Bangtan Boys.

Stallion tweeted, “It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS @bts twt,” referring to the first half of her rap rhymes in the song.

Jimin and J-Hope joined Stallion in the iconic tongue-out pose in one of the group images. The “Dynamite” artists gathered around Stallion’s dog, Foe Thee Frenchie, in another photo, with V and Jimin utterly taken in by the hound’s charms.

The identical photographs were uploaded on Stallion’s Instagram account, which received over 3 million likes.

Stallion had previously been involved in a legal struggle with her record company, 1501 Certified Entertainment, which she alleged was obstructing the release of the single, forcing her to take legal action.

According to TMZ, Stallion believes the song will help her increase her international fan base, but her label disagrees.

After a Texas judge found in Stallion’s favor, the remix of “Butter” was released on time.

Fans on Twitter reacted positively to BTS’s meeting with the American rapper.

“Look at bts having the time of their lives… They collaborated with Megan and Coldplay, were given diplomatic passports by their own president, and have remained a beacon of hope for so many people… “We’d love to see it,” stated one Twitter user.

“I need the Megan X BTS Bangtan Bomb right now,” another user commented. I’m in desperate need of a complete episode. Allow 30 minutes for preparation. “I require footage.”

Meanwhile, another fan speculated on a new BTS-Stallion collaboration, adding, “Wait. During their talks, BTS promised to appear on a Megan tune… Did they get together to talk about Meg ft. BTS???”