Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth: Since 2020, the BTS Collaborator’s fortune has doubled.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is an American rapper and songwriter who debuted professionally in 2017 with her EP “Make It Hot.” Since then, she’s been making a lot of noise in the music industry. Now, the singer is expected to unleash her duet with BTS, a South Korean boy band, this week.

In December 2020, the rapper’s net worth was reported to be $3 million, but it has since increased to $6 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stallion’s success stems from her songs, which have garnered worldwide attention and culminated in her winning three Grammy awards in 2021, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

The rapper amassed the most of her fortune after suing her record company, 1501 Certified Entertainment, in March 2020 for preventing the release of her EP “Suga.” According to Cosmopolitan, Stallion’s popularity and income increased after the release of “Savage (Remix)” starring Beyoncé in 2020, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

In the same year, the rapper’s duet with Cardi B, “WAP,” debuted at the top of the charts. “Savage (Remix)” has sold over three million sales in the United States as of July 29, 2020, while “WAP” has sold over two million units as of September 6, 2020.

Stallion stated in her legal struggle with her record label that her contract permitted the firm to collect a large portion of her earnings from all sources while not contributing considerably to her songs.

The corporation allegedly offered Stallion a $10,000 signing bonus as a down payment on future earnings. According to Rolling Stone, the royalty split between the label and the music artist was 60/40, and all recording costs were to be removed from sales before royalties were distributed.

Stallion claimed in her newest court petition that her record company was stopping her from releasing her remix of BTS’ “Butter” on Friday, despite her plans to do so. According to Variety, the rapper is requesting emergency relief from the court, claiming that the blocking of her song will do “irreparable damage” to her music career.

The judge granted Stallion a temporary restraining order, but he is still under contract with 1501. The TRO has agreed to let her to release her remix of “Butter” this week, as planned.

The music of Stallion is recognized for having sexually graphic lines and choruses.