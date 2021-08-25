Megan Thee Stallion is a character in the game Megan Thee Stallion Judge grants permission to release a remix of BTS’s “Butter.”

Following a battle with her company over the song’s release, Megan Thee Stallion was recently granted permission by a judge to release her remix of BTS’ “Butter.”

A judge decided in Stallion’s favor, allowing her to release the “Butter” remix on Friday, according to TMZ.

Stallion earlier alleged that her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its CEO, former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford, were preventing the song’s release, forcing her to take legal action.

Stallion is a featured artist on a remix of the K-pop superstar’s big summer single, according to paperwork acquired by TMZ. Differences in opinion on Stallion’s involvement with BTS caused a rift between her and her record label.

According to the TMZ article, while Stallion believes that “Butter” will broaden her foreign fan base, her record label does not. However, the “Suga” singer claims that this is only a ruse used by the label to force her to pay them to allow the song’s release.

As a result, the “Savage” rapper sought the assistance of a Texas judge, who applied an earlier judgment permitting her to release new music.

Megan Pete, aka Stallion, alleged last year that her label was stopping her from releasing new music. She attempted to renegotiate the conditions of her contract, which resulted in this.

She sued her label for enforcing unreasonable contract provisions that prevented her from releasing new music. According to Billboard, a judge ruled in her favor in March 2020, ordering 1501 Entertainment “to do nothing to prevent the release, distribution, and sale of Pete’s new records,” as well as prohibiting any interference with her or her career through social media or through her collaborators or associates.

Crawford’s attempt to force Stallion’s claim to arbitration was already dismissed, according to the Billboard piece. Insiders informed Billboard in June that Stallion was pressing forward with its 12-count lawsuit against Crawford and 1501 Entertainment. According to insiders, Stallion is no longer attempting to leave her record label, but a legal battle about the “fairness of her contract” is still underway.

Meanwhile, BTS’ official Twitter account confirmed the cooperation with Stallion, stating that the album will be released on August 27.