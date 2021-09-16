Megan Fox reveals that her VMA naked dress was the brainchild of Beau Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly are constantly doing something, whether it’s overt PDA or making dramatic gestures for each other. Fox has now confessed that her daring VMA dress was the brainchild of her lover.

Fox turned eyebrows when she walked the red carpet alongside Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards, dressed in a barely-there gown.

When questioned about her inspiration for her outfit during a red-carpet interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” the “Transformers” actress joked, “He was like, ‘You’re going to be nude tonight,'” referring to her rocker boyfriend. She explained, “I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!'”

Fox also expressed her admiration for Kelly’s accomplishments, saying, “He’s the most talented boy in the world.”

The actress donned an unique Mugler midi dress from the Spring Summer 2021 collection, designed by Casey Cadwallader, that was fully sheer. She wore it with an embroidered thong underneath and shimmering embroidery. Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Jimmy Choo heels completed her ensemble.

Kelly, meanwhile, wore an unique crimson patterned tuxedo with silver gemstone facial adornments and black dress shoes for the occasion.

She was on stage with Travis Barker’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, to introduce Barker and Kelly’s performance of “Papercuts” at the event. She jokingly referred to them as “our future daddy” when she introduced them to the audience.

She even captioned several of their photos from the event on Instagram, saying, “Daddy’s going to win a VMA.”

Kelly also discussed how he and Fox take turns with their outfits for every occasion they visit during the pre-show.

Kelly exclaimed, “It’s 50/50, she took the lead this one and I got the pleasure of having her on my arm all night,” adding, “She’s beautiful.”

Just before the outbreak, the volatile pair met on the filming of the independent movie “Midnight In The Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico. Despite the fact that the production was suspended due to the spread of COVID-19, the two remained in touch and their affair quickly became the talk of the town.