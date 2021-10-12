Megan Fox Discusses Her Body Dysmorphia and Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly.

In a recent interview, Megan Fox discusses her body dysmorphia. Fox and her partner Machine Gun Kelly appeared on Monday’s issue of British GQ Style to discuss their hardships and how they’ve used them to find love for each other.

“I have body dysmorphia,” Fox admitted. “I’m plagued by severe insecurities. We may believe to ourselves, “That individual is very attractive.” ‘It must be so simple for them.’ She went on to say, “They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves.”

While the “Transformers” actress did not divulge how her disease affects her, she did say that her connection with Machine Gun Kelly helped her feel more at ease with herself, especially after battling to find her place in her family and in Hollywood.

“I think I had either put myself in or allowed others to put me in this weird box that didn’t quite fit me,” she explained. “I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time—the parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood.”

She claimed that meeting Machine Gun Kelly was the one time she found what her heart had been looking for.

“You know, I’m well-known for being an outlier. And I had buried a lot of stuff because it had nowhere to dwell. “It’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection when you meet him,” she explained.

Fox said she saw a lot of herself in her lover and that meeting him had helped her come to terms with the “locked-up part of myself that I had pushed away.” “But then you meet someone who completes everything for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was seeking for.’ That was that beacon all along,” she explained.

Machine Gun Kelly, for one, called his relationship with Fox “ecstasy and pain.” “It should be light,” the 31-year-old rapper remarked, “but we also go to hell with each other.”