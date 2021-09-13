Megan Fox dazzles in a see-through gown at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and netizens laud the ‘Transformers’ star.

Megan Fox stunned in her daring red carpet style at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021.

The 35-year-old “Transformers” actress looked stunning in a sheer Mugler gown adorned with red and silver crystals. According to USA Today, her gown was see-through, revealing her thong and naked corset bra. Fox appeared to be channeling Rose McGowan’s “bare” dress from the 1998 VMAs, according to the outlet.

Machine Gun, her boyfriend Kelly, whose actual name is Colson Baker, wore a bright red metallic suit with pearl accents on his face for a strong look. Kelly said they worked on their ensembles for the night in an interview before the VMA pre-show red carpet, but Fox “took the lead.”

He was quoted by the site as adding, “It’s 50/50.” “She took the lead on this one, and I get to have her on my arm all night.”

He also gushed about his girlfriend, exclaiming, “She’s stunning.”

On Instagram, Fox posted three photographs of them wearing their OOTDs. In the caption, she wrote, “Daddy’s going to win a VMA.”

Several netizens reacted to the message, with many appreciating Fox’s appearance. Kelly was even referred to as “simply an accessory” by some.

One person said, “This is… the hottest photo I’ve ever seen.”

Another commented, happy face with heart-eyes emojis, “Your outfit should win a VMA.”

“Stop. A third netizen added, “You guys are the hottest couple on the face of the globe.”

On Twitter, Fox’s take on the incident was also a hot issue. Many others praised the “Jennifer’s Body” star because she looked even hotter in her attire, which they said complemented her physique.

“OK, but this woman is just stunning. One person said, “She radiates erotic appeal.”

“I’m not a big admirer of her acting, but she’s delicious. Girl, you’ve got it. F the naysayers and flaunt it proudly. You make your own decisions. It appeals to me…” another has been added.

"I'm with you brother; well, if you got it and it makes you happy to wear it, so be it. Is it true that she has everyone talking about her? YES, she does, which means she just got a million dollars in free publicity? Wouldn't we all like to be able to do the same?"