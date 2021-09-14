Megan Fox and Zoe Kravitz dazzle in lace-up and see-through gowns at the Met Gala 2021.

Megan Fox and Zoe Kravitz both drew a lot of attention as they arrived to the Met Gala 2021 in their magnificent gowns on Monday evening.

Fox looked stunning in a laced-up crimson gown that complemented her traditional haircut. She finished off her outfit with a bold red lip and a pair of diamond-shaped earrings.

A fan tweeted photos of Fox from the star-studded event. In the caption, the netizen wrote, “Don’t feel like Megan fox has gotten enough praise tonight.”

Another fan shared a clip of Fox posing for the cameras. In the caption, they said, “Megan Fox wears Dundas at the #MetGala.”

Kravitz, who also attended the Met Gala this year, was seen in a see-through gown. Fox donned a similar costume to the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, which took place on Sunday, according to a fan.

The netizen observed, “Megan Fox was wearing the same same outfit at the VMAs.”

Channing Tatum, the star of “Magic Mike,” who has been linked to Kravitz, was also in attendance. He appeared alone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York wearing a Classic Versace tuxedo.

Despite the fact that they have been seen together for a few months, the alleged couple has yet to make their relationship red carpet public.

Despite the fact that the alleged pair did not arrive or walk the red carpet together, they were seen exiting the event together.

In addition to Kravitz, singer Olivia Rodrigo was also seen at the event, dressed in a black see-through gown. The singer looked stunning in a black lace bodysuit with an off-the-shoulder ruffle.

Fans praised “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress Kendall Jenner’s style, which she wore on the red carpet in an amazing transparent silver dress.

“Kendall Jenner understood the assignment!” a fan commented on Twitter.

Fox is now filming “The Expendables 4,” directed by Scott Waugh, in which she co-stars with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. She’ll next be seen in the dark comedy “Big Gold Brick,” which will be released next year.

Kravitz, on the other hand, will appear in the next film “The Batman,” which is now in post-production. In addition, she will appear in Steven Soderbergh’s thriller “Kimi.”