Megan Fox And Kourtney Kardashian Get Handsy For SKIMS Campaign [Photos].

Someone check on Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly. Their girls, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, created a stir with their racy photoshoot for Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

In the new ads for SKIM’s new shapewear collection, Fox and Kourtney can be seen flaunting their super hot bods as they pose in black bras and panties.

In one of the shots, the duo can be seen pressed up against each other while holding an apple between their mouths.

In another photo, the girls are seen lying topless next to each other wearing black underwear bottoms and covering their chests with their arms and hands.

Brand founder and Kourtney’s sister Kim shared some pictures on her Instagram which she simply captioned as “Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for Skims”

Fox also shared the photos with her followers on her Instagram and wrote “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough _ Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims”

Kourtney, on the other hand, had a serious question on her mind as she shared the pictures on her Instagram.

She wrote, “Apples_or cherries_? Wearing the Cotton Collection @skims”

While the brand’s intended focus is to highlight the comfy collection of inner wear, the sizzling hot pictures had fans obsessed with the product and the girls.

As one fan commented “I’m running around screaming! Best campaign images also why am I so turned on? ”

Another wrote, “Pop-punk girlfriends 4ever,” while someone else chimed in, “Trav and MGK some lucky souls I’ll tell you what.”

In a press release shared by US weekly Fox said, “I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered, I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

The 42-year-old Poosh founder, Kourtney, echoed her friend’s sentiment, saying, “Skims really is my favorite for my undies, bras, and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim [Kardashian] weren’t my sister!

”

The “Transformers” star and Kourtney have become the newest besties ever since they hung out at the MTV VMAs along with their boyfriends. Both Kelly and Barker performed their new song “Paper Cuts” and their girls were present to support them.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating since January, while Fox and the “Bad Things” singer have been together for over a year.