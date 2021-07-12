Megan Davison, Jordan Pickford’s wife, has posted a heartwarming statement following England’s Euro 2020 defeat.

After England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, Megan Davison sent an emotional statement on social media.

Megan Pickford, the wife of goalie Jordan Pickford, has been a vocal supporter of her husband and squad throughout the tournament.

The mother-of-one has been seen in the stands at several games, and she has even taken the couple’s son Arlo to one of them to support his father.

Megan Davison travels to Wembley Stadium with Harry Maguire’s fiancee.

Pickford, an Everton player, has been a notable performer at Euro 2020, saving two penalties in the final shootout.

But it wasn’t enough to give the team the victory, and England was left distraught.

Megan posted a picture of her husband on Instagram after the loss, gushing about how proud she was of him.

“No words to express how pleased I am of you and everything you have accomplished, what a tournament, now let’s come home for our baby son after six hard weeks,” the message read.

Megan’s fans quickly echoed her sentiments, congratulating her husband and his teammates’ accomplishments.

“Please let him know how much he is loved!!!” stated allanahoggard. Last night was really incredible. He is the most capable of all of us.”

“I’m extremely pleased of him,” wood3028 remarked. “Now relax and enjoy your vacation and seeing baby Arlo.”

“I’m very proud of him and the entire team!” commented dani rosejones. Now is a good time to spend with your family.”

“SO PROUD OF THEM ALL!!!” said leanne baines. To make it to the finals is an incredible accomplishment! This team will be unstoppable when it returns!”

Megan and Jordan have been together since childhood and married last year in a registry office in Cheshire.

The pair is now planning a more grandiose party with their friends and family in the Maldives.