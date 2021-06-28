Mega mists: 6 of the best SPF sprays for easy but effective sun protection

We all know that we should protect our skin from damaging UV rays with a high-factor sunscreen, whether we’re on vacation or at home, especially during the summer, when UVB rays (the ones that cause sunburn) are at their highest.

Yet, let’s face it, we’re all guilty of missing the SPF because we “don’t have time” or forgetting to apply it properly because we don’t want to be covered in oily residue.

However, not all sunblocks are created equal. If you’re ready to wash your hands (literally) of thick lotions, a lightweight SPF mist may be the answer. Take the hassle out of applying sunscreen with these simple aerosols…

Tesco Soleil Dry Touch Sun Protection Mist SPF 50, £3.60

This bargain factor 50 spray is now cheaper than ever – in a bid to make sun protection more affordable, and therefore more accessible, Tesco has reduced the price of its own brand Soleil range by 20%, equivalent to the VAT.

Lloyds Pharmacy Solero Invisible Sun Spray SPF 30, £5 (was £7)

This factor 30 spray protects against UVA, UVB, and IR-A (infrared) rays and is completely clear, waterproof, and quick-drying.

Anthelios Anti-Shine Face Mist SPF 50+, La Roche-Posay, £10.49 (was £13.99), Superdrug

Designed for sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin types, this light mist has a matte finish, so it won’t mess up your make-up, even when applied on top.

Beauty Bay has Ultrasun Face UV Protection Mist SPF 50 for £14.40 (was £18).

This multitasking mist from Ultrasun protects against environmental aggressors as well as blue light from electronics. The clear, quick-drying formula is vegan and cruelty free.

Lloyds Pharmacy sells Bioderma Photoderm Body Mist SPF 50+ for £13.12 (was £17.50).

This face and body spray has special anti-ageing qualities because it combines high factor UVA/B protection with Bioderma’s unique skincare technology.

£75 for Decree Day Shield SPF 30

This luxury mist from Dr. AJ Sturnam’s skincare brand is the Rolls Royce of sunscreens, with SPF 30 protection as well as skin-boosting peptides and antioxidants.