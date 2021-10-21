‘Meffs’ steal Iceland’s bag and used clothing from automobiles.

Overnight, a life pack, old clothes, and football boots were among the items seized from cars.

In a bid to steal a car, thieves captured as part of an operation targeting gangs in South Sefton also snatched a car key.

At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, police officers in Netherton sought to apprehend three men they believed were involved in vehicle theft.

As they fled, the men tossed a bank card. Later, it was discovered that this had been stolen and had been used in fraudulent activities.

Two men from Netherton, aged 33 and 38, were seized and arrested by police, while the third escaped.

When officers investigated a property, they discovered a number of suspected stolen items.

During a series of robberies in South Sefton, a car key and other valuables were confirmed as stolen.

The two individuals arrested have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Officers have since identified the third man.

“Rooting through someone’s car is feral behavior,” one woman remarked in response to a post on Sefton Police’s Facebook page.

“Absolute meffs,” wrote another.

Criminal activity can be reported anonymously to @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In case of an emergency, dial 999.