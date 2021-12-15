Meet the vegan ‘Afro-fusion’ chef who is bringing vegan food to Liverpool.

Through his health food company Yamm Tree, Abraham Ojapah is bringing vegan ‘Afro-fusion’ meals to Liverpool.

Abraham learned about nutrition through years of reading and watching videos, eventually leading him to open his own vegan restaurant in 2020.

He gives workshops and pop-up stalls to promote healthy eating and lifestyles by sharing his knowledge of vegan products.

"Because my favorite thing to do is 'nyam' [Jamaican slang for eat], I chose to name [my business]Yamm Tree.

“Growing up on my father’s side of the family, I experienced firsthand how important the yam is to Nigerian and West African culture.””

“Yamm Tree is a call to return to traditional cuisine,” he continued.

Yamm Tree holds workshops in Toxteth’s Grape Garden and Granby Winter Garden, where they provide advice, food preparation, cooking, and vegan shake and meal sampling sessions.

Abraham believes that developing a good relationship with food is crucial, and he urges people to replace common foods with healthier alternatives, such as rice for fonio (a gluten free grain).

In 2022, Yamm Tree will provide an online 44 Days of Wellness course to assist people in making good dietary adjustments.

Abraham expressed himself as follows: “Nothing worthwhile happens overnight. There are no days off. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you feel compelled to cheat; each meal is an opportunity to mend “..

“In the seminars, we speak about the great benefits of these foods and easy yet clever ways to introduce them to the diet so that the switch becomes simpler,” he added for anyone considering reducing their intake of harmful options.

He recommends anyone interested in becoming vegan to conduct their own study, read up on the topic, and seek guidance from health professionals.

Abraham expressed himself as follows: “If you want to eat healthier, get in touch with us and we’ll help you out. The priority should be on one’s health rather than on one’s appearance.

“If you want to look nice, keywords like keto, alkaline, paleo, and low carb will entice you.”

“I’m grateful to have relatives and friends who,” Abraham stated.

