Meet the Survivor 2021 Cast: A Tribe Refresher Ahead of Season 41’s Premiere

It’s been almost a year since fans of the CBS competition series have seen a new season, but starting Wednesday, fans will be able to watch as 18 new castaways compete for the title of single survivor.

Three tribes will compete for a $1 million reward in the new season of “Survivor.” Unlike previous seasons, the cast will compete at a significantly faster tempo this season.

Players will face a “faster, more intense, and more dangerous season than ever before,” according to CBS, which will “test even the most ardent super-fan, as supplies are limited, reward challenges are scarce, and players are confronted with advantages that could significantly aid their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.”

Get to know the cast members and their tribes ahead of the 2021 debut of “Survivor”:

Green UA Tribe:

Brad Reese, a rancher from Shawnee, Wyoming, is 50 years old.

Sara Wilson, a Boston-based healthcare expert, is 24 years old.

Shantel Smith, a preacher from Washington, D.C., is 34 years old.

Jairus Robinson, a 20-year-old Oklahoma City student.

Ricard Foyé, a Washington-based flight attendant, is 31 years old.

Genie Chen, a 46-year-old Portland grocery clerk.

Blue LUVU Tribe:

Danny McCray, a former NFL player from Frisco, Texas, is 33 years old.

Deshawn Radden, a medical student from Miami, is 26 years old.

Heather Aldret, a stay-at-home parent from Charleston, South Carolina, is 52 years old.

Naseer Muttalif, a sales manager from Morgan Hill, California, is 37 years old.

Erika Casupanan, a communications manager from Toronto, is 32 years old.

Sydney Segal, a law student from Brooklyn, New York, is 26 years old.

YASE (Yellow) Tribe:

David Voce, a neurosurgeon from Chicago, is 35 years old.

Eric Abraham, a cyber security specialist from San Antonio, Texas, is 51 years old.

Evvie Jagoda, a PhD student from Arlington, Massachusetts, is 28 years old.

Liana Wallace, a 20-year-old Washington, D.C. student,

Tiffany Seely, a Plainview, New York-based teacher, is 47 years old.

Xander Hastings, a Chicago-based app developer, is 21 years old.

The two-hour season debut of “Survivor” will air on CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. EST.