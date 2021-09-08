Meet the people who are establishing relations amongst religious communities in Liverpool.

These are the individuals dedicated to making Liverpool a more tolerant and understanding community.

Matthew Thompson launched Liverpool Community Spirit (LCS) in 2002 as an interfaith cultural community and educational foundation.

LCS encourages friendship, cultural understanding, and community cohesiveness.

Matthew was teaching World Religion at the United World College of the Atlantic in South Wales before joining LCS.

He would bring them to his hometown of Liverpool and take them on black history tours of Toxteth Liverpool 8, where he would exhibit them the city’s rich tradition, culture, and diversity of faiths. These visits inspired the formation of LCS.

LCS provides faith diversity training to primary and secondary school students and teachers, as well as adults of all ages and backgrounds, as well as local services such as the ambulance and fire service, police, and housing associations.

“We augment teacher training programs because there is so little time allocated to teaching teachers in how to comprehend and teach about other religions with confidence and appropriate resources,” Mathew told The Washington Newsday.

Matthew and LCS founded the Merseyside Interfaith Youth Forum, the UK’s first grass-roots interfaith youth council (MIFYF). For the first ten years, the concentration was on Liverpool 8, but they have now expanded to include young people from around Merseyside.

Thanks to ex-Liverpool FC star Howard Gayle and Shorefields Comprehensive (now Kings Academy) instructor Kathy Yates, the youth forum’s first members came from Stanley House Football Team.

“People are becoming more open-minded and open-hearted toward their neighbors, who may have previously appeared weird or even threatening to them,” Matthew observed.

A meeting named the “Round Table of Faiths” was one of the activities that used to take place through LCS. “It symbolizes our objectives of bringing people from many faith and cultural backgrounds together in… discussion and mutual respect,” Matthew remarked. Because there is no ‘head’ at a round table, we all meet as equals.”

This was used to investigate diversity.

Distinguished guests have attended the round table meetings, and HRH Prince Charles has attended one of them.

