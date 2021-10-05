Meena kills again in the Emmerdale maze drama.

Emmerdale viewers have been given a first look at the maze drama in which someone is destined to die, thanks to ITV.

The forthcoming storyline will be part of Super Soap Week, which promises to be an action-packed week for viewers.

Fans of the serial will be enthralled by a series of spectacular stunts, fascinating plots, and shocking twists.

Paige Sandhu’s portrayal of serial killer Meena Jutla will take center stage in the drama.

As managers disclose Super Soap Week, ITV confirms a major Emmerdale fatality.

Meena is seen gripping a metal pole and grimacing into the camera in a photo provided by ITV as she goes on the warpath.

The action will take center stage in a maze that took five months to build outside of Leeds’ Emmerdale township.

Two exact duplicates of the maze were constructed, each measuring 100 meters by 100 meters.

Before the maize reached 10 inches, the routes were planned with a GPS and had to be cut to precise precision.

The maize was then let to grow until it reached a height of around three metres.

The maze will play a major role in Emmerdale’s epic week of episodes, which will air later this month.

‘We wanted something that was distinctive to the Emmerdale setting and also carried a dramatic punch,’ said producer Kate Brooks.

“The notion of a maize maze piqued our interest because we thought it would be the ideal setting for the high-octane drama to unfold.

“Duncan Howell and his colleagues did an incredible job bringing the maze to life.”

“It was a sophisticated design with lots of various trips and dead ends, but we also required crew access because it’s a set, and we needed escape routes as well,” designer Duncan Howell said.

“I had a model created and brought it with me on the recce.

“I’m quite pleased with the final product.