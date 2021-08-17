Meena from Emmerdale confesses that Jodie Comer has influenced her performance.

Paige Sandhu, who plays Jodie Comer on Emmerdale, has revealed how she was inspired by the actress.

On the long-running soap, the actress is now causing havoc with her devious schemes as bad villain Meena Jutla.

On today’s Lorraine, she told Christine Bleakley how she binge-watched Killing Eve to mimic the scouse superstar’s performance.

“There are a lot of similarities between Meena and Villanelle,” she remarked. She was a huge influence to me.

“Because she’s a psychopath, she can’t feel emotions like the rest of us.”

The ITV show’s characters are still grieving after Meena’s brutal murder of Leanna last month, and fans are speculating on who might be her next victim.

Spoilers for this week’s episodes may have revealed a horrifying twist in which Meena’s jealousy for David Metcalfe leads to her abducting a child.

And Meena stated that her character will go to any length to achieve her goals.

“I can’t say what would happen, but I’m usually asked if Meena would go to the extent of killing a child, and I always say, ‘Yes, she would.’

“She is unconcerned. She doesn’t seem to have any special affections for kids. She’s a psychopath, and if anyone gets in her way, she’ll eliminate them.”

Paige Sandhu’s performance with Villanelle drew comparisons from Emmerdale fans on Twitter.

“I certainly see parallels between Meena and Villanelle!!,” one person commented. I’m not sure where this Meena narrative will lead, but Paige is fantastic.”

“Meena channeling Villanelle from #kiolingeve #emmerdale,” said another.

“Meena reminds me of Villanelle from Killing Eve,” a third person added.