Medication, a landmark in Liverpool, and the generation that remembers it.

Students who arrived in Liverpool at various times over the last few decades will have witnessed the city develop in a variety of ways, but many of them will share at least one thing.

Medication, Liverpool’s legendary student club night, began in the mid-1990s and ran for two decades at the same location, bringing many new students into the city’s nightlife.

While the event is now held at a different location, a generation of club goers recalls the initial Wednesday night event at Nation.

Petrol users who plan to fill up next week have been handed a price warning.

Medication, a whirlwind of a night that drew hundreds every Wednesday at Nation, the big, warehouse-style club in the city center, was a whirlwind of a night that drew hundreds every Wednesday.

Medication was founded by Marc and Jason Jones, who were inspired by the famed club night Cream and sought to establish a combined university night.

People who went on a regular basis recall it for a variety of reasons.

For many, the colossal space, the always-packed dance floor, and the themed numerous rooms loom huge.

For many students, it was not only their first large night out in Liverpool, but also their first major club event in general.

It’s difficult to define what made the original Medication so unique.

Marc Jones, the originator of the event, described it as a “rite of passage” in an interview with the Echo in 2016.

“We’ve had 20-odd beautiful years,” he remarked. People have met their future partners and made life-long memories there. They’re the best years of people’s lives; it’s what student life is supposed to be, and it’s something I don’t want to miss out on.”

Mr Jones was commenting ahead of Medication’s final performance at Nation, which many regard to be the end of the original event.

Nation, together with the legendary Kazimier, had made Wolstenholme Square one of Liverpool’s nightlife hotspots.

However, as part of the square’s reconstruction, both establishments were removed.

Many people in the community were saddened by the closure of both the original Medication and Cream, the legendary club night that preceded it.

But. “The summary has come to an end.”