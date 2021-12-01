Meadow Walker pays tribute to her father, Paul Walker, on the 8th anniversary of his death, saying, “I Miss You Endlessly.”

Meadow Walker paid homage to her father, actor Paul Walker, on the 8th anniversary of his death on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old beauty uploaded a photo of Paul kissing her as a child. Meadow was spotted hugging her father and smiling at the same time.

In the caption, she wrote, “I love and miss you endlessly.” “Today, and every day, I honor your life and love. And then there’s you, my best friend.” Meadow followed up with a series of images on the same day. “Together we give,” reads the text in the first photo, which shows the star of “The Fast and the Furious.” The following image showed a PWF Yeti Mug with the wording, “Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug” on it “Make a positive impact. Return the favor.” “When you put kindness out there, it’s amazing what can be accomplished,” the model said in the final slide, quoting her father. “We hope you’ll join us to Do Good to commemorate my father’s legacy,” she added. “Today, all proceeds from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will benefit #ToysForTots Happy Giving Tuesday!” She went on to say how the Paul Walker Foundation works “plays a critical role in our #DoGood objective. Your contribution enables us to spread goodwill where it is most needed, impacting lives while also caring for the environment.” “Building schools, fighting for ocean conservation, and awarding our yearly scholarship, influencing positive change is at the center of everything we do,” Meadow continued. “We love and appreciate you,” she wrote at the end of the message.

In addition to Meadow, actor Vin Diesel paid a heartfelt homage to the late actor on Instagram. Meadow was her maid of honor, and he shared a photo of her in her wedding gown with his own daughter, who was her maid of honor.

Diesel added in the caption, “Miss you.” “My children often tell me that Uncle Paul is always with you, dad… and I know deep down that they are correct. Pablo, I miss you.” Paul died in an automobile accident in California on November 30, 2013.