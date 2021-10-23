Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, is escorted down the aisle by Vin Diesel at her wedding.

Vin Diesel was a big part in the wedding of late friend Paul Walker’s daughter earlier this month.

Meadow Walker, 22, announced her marriage to actor Louis Thornton-Allan on Instagram on Friday, two months after revealing their engagement.

Meadow’s godfather, Diesel, gave away the bride in lieu of her late father, according to E! News, citing an unknown source. In 2013, Paul, Diesel’s “Fast and Furious” co-star, perished in a car accident.

Meadow tweeted a snapshot of Diesel, who was dressed in a light blue suit and sunglasses for the occasion, walking her down the aisle during the ceremony.

The model also shared a black-and-white video of herself and Thornton-Allan at their beach wedding.

“We’re married!!!!” she captioned the photo, to which her husband replied, “Yes, we are!!!”

Meadow’s big day was also attended by Diesel’s co-star Jordana Brewster, according to the clip. The actress was caught hugging the bride-to-be, who was wearing a veil.

Meadow and Thornton-wedding Allan’s bands were seen on their ring fingers in a selfie taken on Oct. 11, although it was unclear when the ceremony took place.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Family [red heart emoji]forever.” Meadow commented, “I love you [red heart emjoi].”

Meadow and Thornton-Allan married in the Dominican Republic earlier this month, according to Vogue. Only their closest friends and family were invited to the wedding, keeping things small. Due to the pandemic, they also decided on a small celebration.

Meadow told Vogue, “The pandemic disrupted our plans.” “Louis’ family was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. Due to travel restrictions, several of our close friends, whom we consider family, were also unable to attend.” The event was described as a “very small party” by the newlywed model. Paloma, her aunt, helped her plan the wedding and “did a wonderful job.” Meadow also stated that they had always known what they wanted and that the celebration was “smooth and straightforward.”

According to Meadow, after the wedding, they gathered for a lovely candlelit meal and the cutting of the cake. The rest of the night was spent at the beach party.

She said, "We were all barefoot, dancing in the beach." "To end the night, there was a spectacular fireworks display, and we lit lanterns into the beautiful night sky." Meadow revealed her engagement to Thornton-Allan on Instagram in August. She posted a video of herself in a pool, displaying her diamond ring before diving in. Her engagement ring was fashioned to order.