Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, is engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan.

Meadow Walker just disclosed her new relationship with actor-producer Louis Thornton-Allan. The 22-year-old model just revealed her engagement to her fiancé, and it appears that late Paul Walker’s adorable daughter is ready to take her relationship to the next level.

Meadow announced the happy news to her Instagram followers on Monday with a video showing her flashing her engagement ring while swimming in a pool.

Meadow just captioned the video with heart emoticons, expressing her feelings perfectly.

She was seen in the video holding back joyous tears and proudly showing off her ring.

Allan appears to have proposed to his lady-love while on vacation in the desert, according to photos shared on his Instagram Story.

Allan’s Instagram stories include a clip from just before he was meant to drop the question. Meadow is seated in the pool as Allan approaches her, holding a cigarette with the ring.

Meadow’s late father’s on-screen wife Jordana Brewster liked the post shortly after Meadow revealed the good news on Instagram, indicating her approval of the happy news.

Meadow and Allan announced their romance in early July on Instagram, with a photo of the two snuggled up on a couch and smiling at each other.

He captioned the photo “Best friend,” while Meadow added “My Love” in the comment area.

Meadow later posted a video of herself toying with the actor’s face while he smiles at the camera, captioning it “Hi.”

Meadow is known to be close to her father’s “Fast and Furious” family, and she even made a red carpet appearance at the premiere of the current episode of the “Fast & Furious” trilogy, “F9.”

Around the same time, Vin Diesel spoke to Extra about his relationship with his goddaughter Meadow.

Diesel told Extra, “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day.” “Seeing her with my kids is one of the most lovely things I’ve ever seen. When I see her playing with Pauline, it hits me like a ton of bricks, because I can only image what my brother sees when he sees that.”

“I have a strong protective instinct. He went on to say, “It goes beyond the movie.”