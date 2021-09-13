Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, honors his father’s 48th birthday with a throwback photo.

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, took to Instagram on Sunday to remember and celebrate her father on what would have been his 48th birthday.

Meadow shared a cute childhood photo of herself and her father, who is seated in a lounge chair in the movie “Fast & Furious.”

Meadow captioned the photo, “Happy birthday daddy, I love you.”

Friends and followers of the 22-year-old actor reacted positively to the actor’s post. Louis Thornton Allan, Meadow’s fiancé, added, “With you always.”

Meadow has repeatedly honored her father’s legacy and given fans views of the actor’s life outside of work since his death on Nov. 30, 2013. She’s also kept in touch with his “Fast & Furious” family, particularly Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Torreto and is Meadow’s godfather in the film.

Diesel told Extra in June that he feels “extremely protective” of Meadow in their relationship.

“On Father’s Day, she’s the first person to wish me Happy Father’s Day…. One of the most amazing things for me is to see her with my children,” Diesel stated. “There are times when I see her playing with Pauline and it hits me like a ton of bricks, because I can only image what my brother sees.”

To honor Paul, Diesel named his daughter Pauline.

Meadow also attended the June premiere of “F9,” and Diesel mentioned the potential of her participating in a future episode of the franchise in an interview with E! Online.

“I’m not going to rule anything out. Let me simply say, without giving away all of Fast 10’s secrets, that nothing is ruled out.”

Meadow was 15 years old when Paul died in a car accident. Because he was in the middle of filming “Fast 7,” the producers enlisted Paul’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, to fill in for him for the rest of the film.

“We paused filming Furious 7 for approximately five months [after Paul’s death]because we were trying to figure out what we were going to do while grieving,” Diesel explained. “And the studio agreed to take a risk by allowing the figure to live in our mythology.”