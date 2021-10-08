McDonald’s in Liverpool, where football fans could obtain ‘Kop lunches.’

Anfield stadium’s own McDonald’s, which opened in November 1995 as part of Liverpool Football Club’s new Kop Grandstand complex, is thought to be Europe’s first football venue burger bar.

During matchdays, fans may purchase McDonald’s meals from within the stadium’s counters, with the restaurant open to the general public on other days.

The business, which was opened by players Steve McManaman and Jason McAteer, was known for serving Big Macs, Happy Lunches, and even special ‘Kop meals’ to Liverpool fans throughout the years.

The McDonald’s restaurant, which was formerly an important part of a Reds matchday ritual, closed in 2003 due to a lack of earnings.

“A hattrick of Big Macs arrived at Anfield today at the debut of Europe’s first football ground burger bar, reports Melanie Harvey,” The Washington Newsday reported on November 21, 1995.

“The Kop is the location of McDonald’s’ newest restaurant.

“And the club’s two super Macs, winger Steve McManaman and midfielder Jason McAteer, were invited to open the doors this afternoon.”

“For the honor of opening the Anfield restaurant, McDonald’s beat out Burger King.

“It will be open to the public during regular business hours, and fans will be able to purchase items from hatches during games.”

“Special ‘Kop lunches’ will be available at the arena, which is one of the smallest in the country yet has the capacity to accommodate 8,000 supporters.”

“The new development, which opens for business tomorrow, will provide 85 full- and part-time jobs.”

“This is fantastic news for fast food aficionados,” McMananam stated at the time. It’s also fantastic that it will generate so many jobs.” “We were really happy when McDonald’s announced they were coming to Anfield,” stated Liverpool CEO Peter Robinson.

"Not only will it be available to our fans, but also to residents in the area." Their burgers, I believe, are also fairly popular among the squad."