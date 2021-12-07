McDonald’s has sparked a squabble as plans for a new outlet split Merseyside.

McDonald’s plans to establish a new shop in Wirral have divided residents, with some fearing ‘pandemonium’ in an already congested retail park.

Many residents are outraged at the prospect of another McDonald’s opening in the town, which currently has five locations and “enough fast food companies.”

However, some who believe the borough would profit from the additional job prospects have backed the planning application, which promises 65 new jobs and millions of pounds in investment.

The postman has banned a ‘rude’ resident for leaving a ‘unnecessarily sarcastic’ message.

If Wirral Council approves the plan, a McDonald’s will be built in the JunctionONE Retail Park in Bidston Moss.

Despite the promise of jobs, the idea appears to have sparked debate among residents.

Many neighbors raced to The Washington Newsday’s comment section to express their displeasure with the reported plan, emphasizing how ‘disastrous’ it will be for traffic in a region that is already ‘clogged’ without the fast food business.

“Seems silly,” Chris Forager commented, “when you can drive to at least four or five others in less than 10 minutes from there – Liscard, Upton, Junction 3, Birkenhead, and Rock Retail.”

“First, sort the entrance and exit to the retail park, it’s a mess,” Ian Maddocks commented. It’s surprising that nothing has been done because it’s so difficult to get in and there’s only one method to get in.” “Access in and out may be a disaster,” David Humphreys said, “and considering how horrible the other drive throughs can be, I can foresee pandemonium.” “Wouldn’t say it’s the best spot to put one given how terrible that car park is already!” Emma Mogzy Morris commented. Many participants mentioned previous traffic-related problems at JunctionONE, with some predicting another accident if the idea is implemented.

Ruby Flanagan, a 24-year-old mother who lost her right leg in a horrific road traffic accident, brought attention to the Bidston Moss retail park in August of this year.

Ruby was crossing the zebra crossing outside Aldi with her six-month-old newborn boy when she was stuck between a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen.

