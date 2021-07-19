McDonald’s has slashed the price of their Big Mac to just 99p today, and here’s how to obtain one.

To commemorate ‘Freedom Day,’ McDonald’s is providing a delectable discount on a fan favorite.

For one day only, the fast food company is lowering the price of its Big Mac to just 99p.

After 15 months of legislation, all coronavirus limitations in England have been repealed, including social distancing and legal prohibitions on meetings.

McDonald’s is encouraging customers to take advantage of their freedom by eating a Big Mac outside in the sun, as England endures its highest temperatures of the year so far.

If the heat is making you want to avoid cooking, keep reading to learn how to get your Big Mac.

Customers who use the My McDonald’s App will be eligible for the deal.

The £2.50 Big Mac deal has been available since 11 a.m. and will be accessible until the end of the day.

As a thank you for their work throughout the pandemic, McDonald’s is offering NHS employees 20% off the full menu starting today, July 19.

This promotion is only accessible through the My McDonald’s App and can be used once each week.

The 99p Big Mac bargain is only valid today, so act quickly.

Customers can order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery, and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App, and the restaurants are open for walk-ins and takeaways.