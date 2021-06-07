MC Hammer’s $70 million fortune was spent on statues of himself, a pool shaped like his iconic pants, and 21 horses, among other things.

In the 1990s, MC Hammer was one of the most popular rappers. With songs like “U Can’t Touch This” and “2 Legit 2 Quit,” the Oakland native became an international phenomenon and amassed a large wealth in a short period of time. But he spent that money as soon as he earned it, on a slew of extravagant things.

At the height of his success, MC Hammer made $70 million in a single year.

With his iconic song “U Can’t Touch This,” MC Hammer exploded onto the music world in the late 1980s. In 1990, he won three Grammy Awards and has sold over 50 million records worldwide.