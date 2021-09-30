Mayim Bialik Explains Why She Isn’t Friends With Neil Patrick Harris Any Longer.

Mayim Bialik has finally explained why she and Neil Patrick Harris are no longer friends, and it has a lot to do with her dislike of musicals, according to the “Big Bang Theory” actor.

In 1997, the 45-year-old actress admitted to seeing “Rent,” in which Harris played Mark Cohen’s part. Bialik remained sitting when the audience gave him a standing ovation for his performance.

“I mean, this was a long time ago,” she explained on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” “However, when your friend appears in the play and everyone is applauding at the conclusion, you tell your partner sitting next to you, ‘I don’t want to stand for this.’”

She continued, “And then you look up and Neil Patrick Harris is staring straight at you – it’s an awful day.”

Harris did a “great” job on the show, according to the actress, but she “simply wasn’t into the [concept of]a standing ovation.”

She went on to say, “It wasn’t my thing.”

Bialik went on to explain how their relationship deteriorated after she met the star of “How I Met Your Mother” backstage.

When she declined to give him a standing ovation, Harris apparently read her lips. When she introduced herself to him after the concert, he remarked, “Why did you say you weren’t going to stand up?”

Bialik remarked, “He read my lips.” “I couldn’t come up with a good response. It was a disaster. It was a disaster.”

However, after a long period of silence, the actress revealed that Harris forgiven her and even sent her flowers after learning that she still felt bad about what transpired that day.

“I was in such a bad mood,” she admitted. “It wasn’t my cup of tea.”

The late-night show’s official Twitter account released a clip from the interview on Wednesday, but it later removed it from its YouTube channel.

Fans reacted angrily to Bialik’s surprising revelation in the comments section.

“I am Mayim,” one internet user wrote in support of the actress. Musicals irritate me. The single exception is Moulin Rouge, which is only used in this film. In addition, the song covers are fantastic. But aside than that, bleh. I tried to watch Mamma Mia after being scarred for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user chastised Bialik, saying she should have at least backed up her friend at the moment. "OK, fine, but why wouldn't you support @ActuallyNPH?