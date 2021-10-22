Maximus Evans, who plays Corey on Corrie, said that his co-stars struggle not to view him as Corey.

Corey was found not guilty of Seb’s murder last month, and Kelly was blamed instead.

Corey returned to the cobblestones after his court case and was signed by Weatherfield County FC.

Seb’s mother Abi and fiancée Nina have been torn apart by his return to the Cobbles.

Fans have also been asking for Corey to get his comeuppance in this week’s super drama.

Maximus told the M.E.N. about how he gets into the mindset of being the bad Corey: “I believe it is simply a matter of remaining calm.

“They’re big moments, but it’s all about having a good time with the actors, crew, and everyone else because we’re so lucky to be in this situation that I have to remind myself of that all the time.

“But, obviously, before a take, I’m getting myself into the mentality of the marks I’m hitting, my motivation, and my scene aim.”

Though it takes his co-stars a little while to get used to seeing Maximus as Corey.

He stated, ” “It only takes a few seconds for us to come out of it.

“Mollie [Gallagher] told me a couple of weeks ago that my face is obviously Corey’s face, so it’s difficult.

“I can see why it’s difficult for people… not to differentiate, because they certainly can, but to switch off from seeing me as Corey.

“But, once the cameras stop rolling and we know what we’re doing for the scene, we’re back to laughing.”

Max, who joined the ITV soap in 2019, praises his co-stars as well.

He mentioned the following about his favorite part of filming this week’s “Super Soap Week” scenes: “Working with Sally Carman [Abi] comes to mind.

“Sally Carman is without a doubt one of the show’s most talented actresses. David Neilson [Roy Cropper] is in the same boat.

“I’ve always admired these two actors, even before this plot began.”

