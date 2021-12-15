Matthew Vaughn Talks About How ‘X-Men: First Class’ Aided His Work On ‘The King’s Man’

Director Matthew Vaughn discussed how his experience directing “X-Men: First Class” gave him the courage to experiment with historical events and helped him develop “The King’s Man.”

Both films take place during pivotal historical events: the Cuban Missile Crisis and the outbreak of World War I, respectively.

“I guess the key reason was that it made me think, ‘If I can get away with doing the Cuban missile crisis with blue people running around, I can get away with [The King’s Man,'” the 50-year-old director told ScreenRant.

“And certainly, First Class absolutely gave me the confidence that you can take a historical event and toy with it a little while still staying true to the actual facts,” he remarked.

“At the moment, some of the objections are, ‘You’ve mixed two genres together.’ What exactly is this? ‘What exactly is it?’ ‘Well, it’s a Matthew Vaughn film,’ I say. ‘I had it on Kick-A—,'” says the narrator. Vaughn went on.

Some people have chastised the director for making R-rated and superhero films for children, according to the director. Vaugh said he is often chastised for “trying to be different,” but that if he does not try new things, he will become bored quickly.

“The King’s Man” is about a man who races against the clock to stop the world’s most powerful criminals and tyrants from wiping off the majority of the world’s inhabitants. It acts as a precursor to “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” released in 2014, and its sequel, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” released in 2017. Gemma Arterton, Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth, Harris Dickinson, Rhys Ifans, and Daniel Brühl star in the film. The action-adventure is set to hit theaters on December 22nd.

The release date of “The King’s Man” was originally set for November 8, 2019, but it was then moved back to November 15, 2019. The release date was delayed eight times owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios released the film’s final trailer on YouTube.

Aside from “The King’s Man,” Vaughn is presently filming “Argylle,” a spy thriller that will be released next year. The film is based on Ellie Conway’s adaptation of Jason Fuchs’ novel of the same name.

Henry Cavill, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, and Bryan Cranston will star in the film. He’ll also direct “Courage,” a science fiction film written by Karl Gajdusek. The story of the film. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.