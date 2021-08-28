Matthew Mindler, a former child actor, has gone missing from his university campus.

Matthew Mindler, 20, a former child actor who starred in the films “Frequency” and “Our Idiot Brother,” has been reported missing from his college in Pennsylvania.

Mindler, a freshman at Millersville University, was reported missing to university authorities on Thursday after not returning phone calls from his family or being in his room since Tuesday.

“Police are seeking for assistance in locating Matthew Mindler, a 20-year-old first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening, August 24,” the institution said in a social media statement.

Mindler last attended classes on Tuesday, according to Millersville University. At 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, he was last spotted walking from his residence hall to the school’s parking lot area. He was dressed in a white hooded sweatshirt from the university, a black backpack, trousers, and white sneakers.

The Institution Police Department filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center on Friday, and local police departments were contacted, according to the university.

They urged that anyone with information about Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts should call Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or Chief Pete Anders at [email protected] or 717-871-5972. “The Millersville LiveSafe Safety App can also be used to anonymously submit information.”

Mindler acted alongside Paul Rudd in the films “Frequency” and “Our Idiot Brother.” He hasn’t done any acting in a long time.